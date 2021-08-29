LISTEN: Kanye West ‘Donda’ Stream & Download: New Album

Kanye West has finally dropped his highly-anticipated studio album “Donda.” On Sunday morning, the album was released on Spotify and Apple Music after album listening parties and countless delays.

“Donda” officially includes features from Jay Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Jay Electronica, Pusha-T, Lil Yachty, and Playboi Carti.

So, was the wait worth it?

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Details

Album: ‘Donda’

Artist: Kanye West

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 26 songs; 1 hour, 44 minutes

Release Date: Sunday, August 29 | © 2021 Getting Out Our Dreams II, LLC Distributed By Def Jam, A Division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Listen to Kanye West ‘Donda’ on Spotify

To listen to Kanye West ‘Donda’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Kanye West ‘Donda’ on Apple Music

To listen to Kanye West ‘Donda’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Tracklist

🚨 DONDA IS FINALLY OUT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/WbeDui2Q9L — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 29, 2021