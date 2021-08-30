America’s Got Talent Winner Odds 2021: Who Is Favored To Win?

America’s Got Talent is set to kick off the semifinal rounds this week.

With 21 acts remaining in the season 16 semifinals, the show’s grand prize — which includes a large cash prize and opportunity to headline a show on the Las Vegas strip — the stakes are higher than ever.

As we prepare for the acts to take the stage at the Dolby Theatre stage in Los Angeles, SportsBetting.ag handicapped the field and released betting odds for the favorites to win the series.

Singer Jimmie Herrod is favored to take home the win, followed by singer/songwriter Brooke Simpson, and comedian Josh Blue.

Who will take home the win this season?

A full look at the latest betting odds can be seen below.

Jimmie Herrod 5/1

Brooke Simpson 6/1

Josh Blue 7/1

World Taekwondo Demo Team 8/1

Northwell Nurse Choir 8/1

Victory Brinker 8/1

Dustin Tavella 10/1

1aChord 12/1

Rialcris 12/1

ChapKidz 16/1

Lea Kyle 16/1

Madilyn Bailey 16/1

Michael Winslow 16/1

Tory Vagasy 16/1

Aidan Bryant 20/1

Gina Brillon 25/1

Peter Rosalita 25/1

Peter Antoniou 33/1

Kabir Singh 50/1

Korean Soul 50/1

UniCircle Flow 50/1

Information on how to vote for the winner can be seen below.

Fan Vote

Fans have the opportunity to vote and make their opinions of these past champions know via America’s Got Talent app. When you download the app, it allows fans to not only vote but to sound off your own golden buzzers, watch video clips, talk with other fans of the show, and get the latest news and updates on your favorite contestant. You will be able to see who everyone is rooting for as you play along using your green, red, or gold buzzers. The app will be the only way to get your voice out there and vote so make sure to download it as soon as possible.NBC

Superfans

NBC’s app lets fans of the show really interact with the talent and allows viewers to make their favorite contestant known. This will help to influence the ‘Superfans’ who have the final vote when it comes to who will move on in the competition. These Superfans are a broad group of people who are meant to represent fans across America. Do not forget to let your voices be heard so these fans know who to vote for when the time comes.