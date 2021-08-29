Farrah Abraham Plans To Sue Harvard For ‘Educational Abuse’

Farrah Abraham is not happy with Harvard University.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Abraham has plans to sue Harvard for “educational abuse” after she was booted from an online class. Abraham claims she was taking an online course as part of a creative writing Master’s program with professor Patricia Bellanca, according to TMZ.

“I will be taking legal action against Harvard. I properly gave them time,” the 30-year old former Teen Mom star said. “I sadly had to write a review on Niche, on Yelp and on Google Maps because no one was getting back to me. Basically an elder teacher in a position of power with a male dean blocked me out of a class and also said lies about my work.

“Harvard is a joke. It is a scam. That’s my Harvard review.”

Abraham also likened her situation to the “haters” that Lizzo has to endure.

“I literally had to tell her to get in line with the other millions of haters. Like Lizzo who has to deal with haters? I have to deal with haters in education…like the educational abuse for all students. I was the most person of color in the class, everyone else was super white. Everybody deserves, no matter where you’re from, to do class.”

For what it’s worth, Abraham is of Italian and Syrian descent.

Harvard University, predictably, did not respond to Abraham’s comments or claims.