Columbia University has given the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity the boot.

According to a report from the New York Post, the university booted the fraternity from its university-owned brownstone. The Manhattan home will now be occupied by transfer students and others.

“The health and safety of members is a top priority for Delta Sigma Phi. Until the point of our closure, chapter leadership was working to build a stronger culture and meet the high expectations of our national organization and the broader Columbia community,” said Phil Rodriguez, the organization’s executive director.

Delta Sigma Phi haad previously been suspended until December 31, 2022, according to the Columbia Daily Spectator.

The report mentioned allegations of hazing, harassment, and other incidents.