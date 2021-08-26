The long-awaited Bob Ross documentary has hit Netflix. On Thursday, August 26, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, & Greed came to the streaming service. The documentary goes beyond Ross’s peaceful landscapes and “happy little trees,” and looks at some of the ugliness that went on in the behind-the-scenes fight for his estate.

Following his death, there was an ugly fight for the Bob Ross brand which included a couple named Annette and Walt Kowalski, who were Ross’s business partners. Steve Ross, meanwhile, says that his father’s name, image, and likeness have been exploited by the couple.

It is a wild look behind the curtains of everything going against Ross’s wishes after his life was over, and it is certainly a documentary you will want to watch.

So how can you tune in to the new documentary?

You can check out all of the information you need about Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, & Greed below.

‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, & Greed’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, August 26, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees.”