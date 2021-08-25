Spotify is always there when we need a soundtrack to our lives, and with the summer nearing its end the music streaming service is taking a look back at what people were enjoying on their speakers and headphones over the past couple of months.

This week, Spotify dropped the most streamed songs of the summer in the United States and around the world.

The big standout this summer was Olivia Rodrigo, whose hit single “Good 4 U” landed in the top spot on both the Global and U.S. lists thanks to more than 600 million streams.

Lil Nas’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Doja Cat’s collab with SZA “Kiss Me More” were also on the global and U.S. lists, while The Kid Laroi’s record “Stay” with Justin Bieber also brought in the listeners.

Did your favorite song make the list?

Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer can be seen below.

Spotify’s Most Streamed Songs Of Summer 2021

Top Global Songs

1. “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo

2. “Beggin’” – Måneskin

3. “Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro

4. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

5. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” – Doja Cat

6. “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” – The Kid Laroi

7. “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

8. “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

9. “Butter” – BTS

10. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” – Dua Lipa

11. “Deja Vu” – Olivia Rodrigo

12. “I Wanna Be Your Slave” – Måneskin

13. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Givēon)” – Justin Bieber

14. “Traitor” – Olivia Rodrigo

15. “Qué Más Pues?” – J Balvin, Maria Becerra

16. “Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” – The Weeknd

17. “Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

18. “happier” – Olivia Rodrigo

19. “Leave the Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

20. “Astronaut in the Ocean” – Masked Wolf

Top U.S. Songs

1. “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo

2. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” – Doja Cat

3. “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” – The Kid Laroi

4. “Deja Vu” – Olivia Rodrigo

5. “Traitor” – Olivia Rodrigo

6. “Rapstar” – Polo G

7. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” – Dua Lipa

8. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

9. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

10. “Favorite Crime” – Olivia Rodrigo

11. “Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)” – Drake

12. “Happier” – Olivia Rodrigo

13. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Givēon)” – Justin Bieber

14. “Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

15. “Brutal” – Olivia Rodrigo

16. “Need to Know” – Doja Cat

17. “Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)” – Lil Nas X

18. “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

19. “Beggin’” – Måneskin

20. “Jealousy, Jealousy” – Olivia Rodrigo