Spotify is always there when we need a soundtrack to our lives, and with the summer nearing its end the music streaming service is taking a look back at what people were enjoying on their speakers and headphones over the past couple of months.
This week, Spotify dropped the most streamed songs of the summer in the United States and around the world.
The big standout this summer was Olivia Rodrigo, whose hit single “Good 4 U” landed in the top spot on both the Global and U.S. lists thanks to more than 600 million streams.
Lil Nas’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Doja Cat’s collab with SZA “Kiss Me More” were also on the global and U.S. lists, while The Kid Laroi’s record “Stay” with Justin Bieber also brought in the listeners.
Did your favorite song make the list?
Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer can be seen below.
Spotify’s Most Streamed Songs Of Summer 2021
Top Global Songs
1. “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Beggin’” – Måneskin
3. “Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro
4. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
5. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” – Doja Cat
6. “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” – The Kid Laroi
7. “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
8. “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
9. “Butter” – BTS
10. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” – Dua Lipa
11. “Deja Vu” – Olivia Rodrigo
12. “I Wanna Be Your Slave” – Måneskin
13. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Givēon)” – Justin Bieber
14. “Traitor” – Olivia Rodrigo
15. “Qué Más Pues?” – J Balvin, Maria Becerra
16. “Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” – The Weeknd
17. “Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo
18. “happier” – Olivia Rodrigo
19. “Leave the Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
20. “Astronaut in the Ocean” – Masked Wolf
Top U.S. Songs
1. “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” – Doja Cat
3. “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” – The Kid Laroi
4. “Deja Vu” – Olivia Rodrigo
5. “Traitor” – Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Rapstar” – Polo G
7. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” – Dua Lipa
8. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
9. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
10. “Favorite Crime” – Olivia Rodrigo
11. “Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)” – Drake
12. “Happier” – Olivia Rodrigo
13. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Givēon)” – Justin Bieber
14. “Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo
15. “Brutal” – Olivia Rodrigo
16. “Need to Know” – Doja Cat
17. “Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)” – Lil Nas X
18. “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
19. “Beggin’” – Måneskin
20. “Jealousy, Jealousy” – Olivia Rodrigo