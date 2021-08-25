Dunkin’ & Harpoon Brewery Team Up For Fall Beer Collab

Dunkin’ is teaming up with Harpoon Brewery for a fall beer collaboration that includes four unique brews. It marks the fourth annual collaboration between the two companies.

The beers will be available nationwide beginning in September.

The beer will be available in bottled 6-packs and the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen variety pack. Buffalo Wild Wings in the Boston area will carry all four flavors on tap.

“Our collaborations with Dunkin’ are highly anticipated by our fans each fall, so this year we wanted to help them crack a cold one open just a little earlier. Our Dunkin’ Walk-Thru experience takes everything we love about ordering Dunkin’ at a traditional Drive-Thru with the addition of a first taste of our new beers,” said Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder.

The fan-favorite Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte will be returning, along with three new flavors.

The new flavors include:

Harpoon Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA – This hazy IPA is inspired by Dunkin’s Blueberry Matcha Latte. Brewed with blueberries, matcha, and a blend of traditional and modern hops, it’s both tea-like and tropical with bright, juicy notes of mixed berry. ABV: 6.6%.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Maple Crème Blonde Ale – Nothing says “fall in New England” quite like maple! Brewed with actual Dunkin’ donuts and maple syrup, this easy-drinking Blonde Ale combines everything we love about Dunkin’ Maple Crème donuts with a subtle, malty, not-too-sweet base. ABV: 5.5%.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Midnight American Porter – The beer that started it all just got even better! This riff on our classic Dunkin’ Coffee Porter is brewed with Dunkin’s new Midnight Roast coffee for some extra roasty aromatics, dark chocolate notes, and an espresso-like finish. ABV: 6%.

“We have elevated our collaboration with Harpoon this fall with three new beers, all made with Dunkin’s iconic coffee, donuts and matcha tea,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’. “Beer, matcha, coffee and donuts, we can’t think of a better combination.”

To find the new Harpoon x Dunkin’ beers near you, check out the Harpoon beer finder: https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/beer-finder/.