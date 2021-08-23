Mayim Bialik To Fill In As Interim Jeopardy Host

Mayim Bialik is set to step in and serve as the interim host of Jeopardy! following the resignation of executive producer Mike Richards. Richards stepped down amid controversy from past comments about Jews, women, and other groups.

Bialik was previously announced as a part-time host who would lead the way for primetime special editions of Jeopardy!, but now she will serve as host for new episodes until a new permanent host is named.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bialik is set to host 15 episodes — which will give Jeopardy! three weeks of episodes to run with.

The Big Bang Theory alum has an opening on her schedule with filming for her FOX comedy Call Me Kat currently on hiatus. Unfortunately, with her busy schedule, it is unlikely that Bialik will get the nod as the permanent host despite those at CBS favoring her.

But, there’s still hope that LeVar Burton or Ken Jennings could snag the gig.