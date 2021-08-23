Disney+ New Releases, September 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of September 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in September 2021.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In September 2021

September 1

Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack

Dug Days (Shorts)

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes

Marvel Studios Legends: The Ten Rings

September 2

Behind the Scenes of Growing Up Animal

September 3

Dark Phoenix

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, featuring Billie Eilish

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

September 8

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws (S1)

September 10

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short)

September 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

September 17

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short)

September 22

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Star Wars: Visions (S1)

Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus)

September 24

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

Pixar: A Spark Story (Documentary premiere)

September 29

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)

Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)

Great Barrier Reef (S1)

The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)

Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)