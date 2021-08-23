Disney+ New Releases, September 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of September 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in September 2021.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In September 2021
September 1
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack
- Dug Days (Shorts)
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes
- Marvel Studios Legends: The Ten Rings
September 2
- Behind the Scenes of Growing Up Animal
September 3
- Dark Phoenix
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, featuring Billie Eilish
- Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
- Tomorrowland
September 8
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
- Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
- The Wizard of Paws (S1)
September 10
- Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Twenty Something (Short)
September 15
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes
September 17
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
- Jade Eyed Leopard
- Nona (Short)
September 22
- Dog: Impossible (S2)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
- Star Wars: Visions (S1)
- Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus)
September 24
- Spooky Buddies
- The Fault in Our Stars
- Pixar: A Spark Story (Documentary premiere)
September 29
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)
- Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)
- Great Barrier Reef (S1)
- The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)
- Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)