Disney+ New Releases, September 2021: What’s Coming & Going

|

Disney+ is kicking the month of September 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in September 2021.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In September 2021

September 1

  • Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack
  • Dug Days (Shorts)
  • Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes
  • Marvel Studios Legends: The Ten Rings

September 2

  • Behind the Scenes of Growing Up Animal

September 3

  • Dark Phoenix
  • Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, featuring Billie Eilish
  • Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
  • Tomorrowland

September 8

  • Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
  • Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
  • The Wizard of Paws (S1)

September 10

  • Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
  • Twenty Something (Short)

September 15

  • Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
  • Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

September 17

  • Confessions of a Shopaholic
  • Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
  • Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
  • Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
  • Jade Eyed Leopard
  • Nona (Short)

September 22

  • Dog: Impossible (S2)
  • Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
  • Star Wars: Visions (S1)
  • Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus)

September 24

  • Spooky Buddies
  • The Fault in Our Stars
  • Pixar: A Spark Story (Documentary premiere)

September 29

  • Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes
  • Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes
  • Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)
  • Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)
  • Great Barrier Reef (S1)
  • The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)
  • Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)
John Oliver Rips Jeopardy’s Mike Richards Over Resignation (VIDEO)
John Oliver Rips Jeopardy’s Mike Richards Over Resignation (VIDEO)
Read More:
EntertainmentDisney,disney plus,Entertainment,News
  • 10678531520930918