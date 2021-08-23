John Oliver Rips Jeopardy’s Mike Richards Over Resignation (VIDEO)

John Oliver wasted no time ripping into Mike Richards, the executive producer of Jeopardy! who resigned after just 9 days on the job as the show’s host. Richards named himself as the replacement for Alex Trebek, but controversy immediately surfaced regarding past comments he made on a comedy podcast.

Richards reportedly made disparaging comments about Jews, women, and other groups, and has since stepped down as host.

So, on the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver took aim at Richards yet again and doubled down on his criticism for the response which allows Richards to continue to serve as the show’s executive producer.

Among the quips from Oliver was a comment referring to Richards as “smirking golf bag [who] was demoted from hosting Jeopardy! to merely running it,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A search for a new Jeopardy! host is once again underway.