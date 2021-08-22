WWE SummerSlam Results 2021: Full List Of Winners

WWE SummerSlam took place on Saturday, August 21 live from Allegiant Stadium in Las, Vegas, Nevada. This year marked the 34th event under the SummerSlam chronology.

Throughout the night, seven belts were on the line including the Raw and SmackDown women’s championships, Raw and SmackDown tag team championships, and United States championships. As for the major titles, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his belt against the legendary Goldberg, while Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal title against the one and only John Cena.

If you missed out on Saturday’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the WWE SummerSlam results and a full list of winners can be seen below.

WWE SummerSlam Results

WWE Championship – Bobby Lashley (c) defeats Goldberg via ref stoppage

Edge defeats Seth Rollins via submission

Raw Women’s Championship – Charlotte Flair defeats Nikki A.S.H. (c) and Rhea Ripley via submission

Drew McIntyre defeats Jinder Mahal (Shanky and Veer barred from ringside) via pinfall

Smackdown Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch defeats Bianca Belair (c) via pinfall

Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Jimmy and Jey Uso (c) defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio via pinfall

United States Championship – Damian Priest defeats Sheamus (c)

Alexa Bliss defeats Eva Marie (with Doudrop) via pinfall

Raw Tag Team Championship – Randy Orton and Riddle defeats AJ Styles and Omos (c) via pinfall

Big E. defeats Baron Corbin via pinfall