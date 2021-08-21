LISTEN: Trippie Redd (Feat. Drake) ‘Betrayal’ – New Song

Trippie Redd’s highly-anticipated collaboration with Drake has made its way to streaming services.

“Betrayal” arrives on Spotify and Apple Music just one day after the track was pulled from Trippie Redd’s new album Trip At Knight on Friday. The song has been re-added to the project as a “full version.”

Leading up to the release, Trippie Redd generated some buzz with his high praise.

“Every single I drop, Drake had tapped in with me and he just was like, ‘Bro, like, this shit is crazy. I’m fucking with your vibe like you’re killing shit right now. Send me in your bag. Like what’s up? What are we doing? You feel me?’ And I’m just like, know what I’m saying, like I’m ready for the next opportunity,” Trippie told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe at the time, via Complex.

“We got a record that’s going to set the tone for sure.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Trippie Redd (Feat. Drake) ‘Betrayal Details

Track: “Betrayal”

Artist: Trippie Redd feat. Drake

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 2 minutes, 32 seconds

Release Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021 | ℗ 2021 1400 Entertainment, Inc. / 10K Projects

