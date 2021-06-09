Megan Thee Stallion Donates Scholarship To Roc Nation School Of Music

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to give back.

Recently, it was announced that the rapper, who is taking classes at Texas Southern University, will be giving out a full scholarship to Roc Nation’s School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment at Long Island University.

In addition, Megan Thee Stallion will be serving as a lecturer, participating as a guest lecturer for L.I.U.’s “Industry Expert Speaker Series.”

“If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory,” she said, via TMZ.

“It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose.”

They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree 😂😂😂 SIKE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

Kudos to Megan Thee Stallion, it’s always great to see people using their platform for good.