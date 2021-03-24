LaCroix Is Dropping 3 Summer Flavors That May Be Perfect For Cocktails

If you’re a fan of seltzer and/or sparkling water, you know of LaCroix. It is the most recognizable brand in its category and there are always new flavors popping up to tease your taste buds.

Now, we’re gett three new flavors just in time for the summer.

LaCroix recently announced it would be dropping three summer flavors and, if we’re being honest, it sounds like a shortcut to a perfect cocktail.

The trio of flavors are named Beach Plum, Black Razzberry, and Guava São Paulo.

See what we mean?

“Consumers responded overwhelming to the most recently introduced LaCroix flavors of LimonCello, Pastèque and Hi-Biscus. We anticipate the unique trio of Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paulo will instantly capture the hearts and palates of LaCroix fans,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“LaCroix is committed to bring joy and good health to America through creative innovation. We aspire to delight our loyal consumers with unique and delicious taste and beautiful packaging – along with a boost of faith, trust and authenticity.”

The question we have is: which liquor pairs best with each flavor? I guess we will just have to expirement.

In the meantime, you can check out more information on the new flavors below.

makes taste buds sing with decadent, smooth and irresistible fruit flavor. Consumers will savor the sweet tropical delicacy and vibrant essence of Guava São Paulo – with taste that ‘satisfies your Constant Cravings!!’