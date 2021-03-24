Dunkin’ Is Giving Out Free Donuts Every Wednesday Through April

Dunkin’ is ready to help you get your day off on the right foot for the next month with its new “Free Donut Wednesday” promotion.

Beginning Wednesday, March 24, those who are enrolled in DD Perks, the Dunkin’ rewards program, will receive one free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Some of the free options include strawberry frosted with sprinkles, glazed, old-fashioned, Boston Kreme, and double-chocolate.

“We know people are craving some fun and excitement to break up the week,” Joanna Bonder, Dunkin’s director of loyalty marketing and strategy, said in a statement. “With Free Donut Wednesdays, we’re excited to give our DD Perks members a free sweet treat to help beat the midweek slump and keep them running with a smile.”

The promotion will run through Wednesday, April 21.

“Free Donut Wednesday” comes after Krispy Kreme announced its “sweet support” program which offers a free Original Glazed doughnut to any guest who shows a valid COVID-19 vaccination card through the end of the year.

Through their program, you could present your vaccination card and receive a free donut a day for the rest of the year.

But they say America runs on Dunkin’, so don’t miss out on “Free Donut Wednesday” if you have the chance.