Dunkin’ Is Dropping Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Iced Coffees

Dunkin’ and Girl Scout are teaming up to make our wildest dreams come true. If you’re like me, you enjoy dipping some Thin Mints or Trefoils in your morning coffee, but now Dunkin’ is doing the work for us and releasing three new Girl Scout Cookie-inspired iced coffees.

The three new flavors are inspired by the most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavors: Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and S’Mores.

“We’re thrilled The Coca-Cola Company is teaming up with Girl Scouts of the USA to offer three new ways to enjoy Dunkin’ iced coffee on-the-go, while also surprising brand fans with crave-worthy, exclusive merchandise,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President, Dunkin’ Retail Business Development.

To celebrate the release of the new flavors, Dunkin’ is collabing with Girl Scouts of the USA for a limited-edition merchandise set dubbed “The Chill Collection.”

The Chill Collection includes three bottles of the new Dunkin’ iced coffee in Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors, a sweatshirt, sweatpants, cozy socks, iced coffee tumbler, custom ice cube tray, and enamel pins.

“We’re excited to join forces with Dunkin’,” said Barry Horowitz, Chief Revenue Officer, GSUSA. “Girl Scout Cookies are the vehicle for girls to learn important entrepreneurship and leadership skills that set them up for success in life, and our licensed products help carry that message across the country.”

The merch set will be available for free beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, March 26.