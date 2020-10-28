For fans of true crime documentaries, HBO has something in store for you next month. A new four-part docuseries Murder on Middle Beach is set to premiere on Sunday, November 15.

The series is directed by first-time filmmaker Madison Hamburg and follows a deeply personal journey.

Throughout the series, Hamburg searches for answers into the murder of his mother, Barbara, who was found violently killed inside of her home in Connecticut.

Hamburg interviews family members and loved ones and discovers a dark web of secrets and fractured relationships as he continues to search for the truth.

A full look at episode descriptions for the docuseries can be seen below.

Episode 1: “Mom’s Dead”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Following the brutal and unsolved murder of his mother Barbara back in 2010, Madison Hamburg returns to his hometown of Madison, Connecticut to piece together her life story. Through interviews with those who knew Barbara best, Madison dives into his parents’ divorce and the unsettling details of his mother’s life that were kept under wraps.

Episode 2: “Rooms and Tables”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

As he investigates the parts of his family that have been kept in the shadows, Madison explores the fallout of his mother and aunts’ involvement in the “Gifting Tables” – a multi-level marketing scheme that aimed to uplift women but, as it grew exponentially, evolved into something more insidious.

Episode 3: “Sisters”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 (10:10-11:10 p.m. ET/PT)

After Barbara’s sister Conway opens up about her history with substance abuse – which fueled deep-seated familial resentments – she makes a stunning accusation against someone inside Madison’s family that leaves Madison shaken. Conway and Madison’s sister, Ali, both offer their accounts of the morning they discovered Barbara’s body, Madison consults a private investigator to help find evidence to exonerate his loved ones.

Episode 4: “Reasonable Doubts” (Series Finale)

Debut Date: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6 (10:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

With the 10-year anniversary of his mother’s death approaching, Madison leaves no stone unturned in his quest for the truth – despite concerns that his documentary may be doing more harm than good. As Madison presses on, there are surprising roadblocks to his investigation.