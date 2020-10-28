WATCH: Cordae Delivers Powerful Freestyle to Open Hip Hop Awards

Cordae immediately made an impact on Tuesday night’s 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards with a powerful freestyle to kick off the ceremony. The rapper discussed a series of relevant topics in the United States that have been highlighted in the past few months including police brutality and the experience of a Black person in America.

It didn’t take long for Cordae’s freestyle to begin sweeping across social media to positive responses.

“What is the purpose of our existence? What are you content with? What are we really after in life and what are your intentions? What’s the essentials to living? These fundamental decisions are quite necessary,” Cordae spit.

“It’s difficult to recognize your demons / Learning to forgive but way easier to get even / I know which route that I’m taking / But what do you believe in?” he continued “The road that’s less traveled seems to have the best battles / I defeated Father Time / Mother Nature is bad for broken generational curses for motivational purposes.”

King @Cordae came through with the bars to let y'all know he got the freestyle heat too 🔥🔥🔥#HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/Qymv1AS5sO — BET (@BET) October 28, 2020

He added: Our idea of freedom is being held for hostage / But it don’t matter because we dealt with the worst. What beliefs could I dispel with this verse?”

The video ends with a message to VOTE on Tuesday, November 3.

If you missed out on Tuesday night’s awards ceremony, we have you covered with the complete results from the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards below.