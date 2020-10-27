Kazakhstan Now Using Borat’s ‘Very Nice!” Tagline For Tourism Ads

The highly anticipated Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, has been released and it seems to be getting a much more positive reception in Kazakhstan than the initial film.

Following the first film, the country of Kazakhstan was not too pleased with Sacha Baron Cohen’s character.

Now, they are embracing the quirkiness.

The New York Times reports that the country’s tourism board is welcoming the attention brought on by Borat and has even adopted the character’s “very nice!” tagline for official tourism videos.

Check it out below.

Deputy chairman of the country’s tourism board, Kairat Sadvakassov, also said that the coronavirus pandemic allowed Kazakhstan to lean into the pop culture reference.

“In COVID times, when tourism spending is on hold, it was good to see the country mentioned in the media,” Sadvakassov said. “Not in the nicest way, but it’s good to be out there. We would love to work with Cohen, or maybe even have him film here.”

Very nice!

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is officially available to stream now on Amazon Prime.