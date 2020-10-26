Kid Cudi Announces ‘Man on the Moon III’ Album

Kid Cudi fans who have been eagerly waiting for new solo music from the rapper can now get excited that it appears to be coming soon.

On Monday, October 26, Cudi took to social media to share a video montage with the caption “The trilogy continues…” The visual included fans chanting for Cudder along with the faint sound of a lighter flicking.

All signs point towards the highly-anticipated Man on the Moon III.

THE TRILOGY CONTINUES… pic.twitter.com/4Umpj7Ohqr — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2020

The only bad part of the announcement? We are left wondering just how long we will have to wait for Man on the Moon III to arrive because Kid Cudi did not officially drop a release date for the album.

But, we can expect the wait to be worth it.