CBS Cuts Series Orders for 2020-21 Due to COVID-19

CBS has been forced to alter its plans for the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Variety reported that popular series on the network have had their series orders cut which will take away multiple episodes for more than half a dozen shows.

The cuts and reductions come because of altered production schedules that have been fluctuating, but CBS hopes the series’ will be able to carry through May which would put them back on schedule moving forward.

Among the shows that will have their episodes cut from 22 include Blue Bloods, Magnum P.I., NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and SEAL Team.

A look at the revised number of episodes for each series moving forward includes:

Blue Bloods (16)

Bull (16)

Magnum P.I. (16)

The Neighborhood (18)

NCIS (16)

NCIS: Los Angeles (18)

NCIS: New Orleans (16)

SEAL Team (16)

The Unicorn (13)

