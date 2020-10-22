Netflix New Releases, November 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of November 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.
There will also be a number of other new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.
Among the new additions are holiday-themed programs like “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”, “Alien Xmas”, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”, and “The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2.”
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in November 2020.
Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2020
Nov. 1
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Nov. 2
Prospect
Nov. 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special
Mother — Netflix Film
Nov. 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original
Nov. 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Original
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film
Paranormal — Netflix Original
Nov. 6
Citation — Netflix Film
Country Ever After — Netflix Original
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film
The Late Bloomer
Nov. 9
Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Nov. 10
Dash & Lily — Netflix Original
Trash Truck — Netflix Family
Nov. 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special
The Liberator — Netflix Original
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original
What We Wanted — Netflix Film
Nov. 11
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo — Netflix Film
Prom Night
Nov. 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film
The Life Ahead — Netflix Film
The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original
Nov. 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Nov. 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family
We Are the Champions — Netflix Original
Nov. 18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film
Nov. 20
Alien Xmas — Netflix Family
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary
If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film
Voices of Fire — Netflix Original
Nov. 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film
Machete Kills
Nov. 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film
Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film
Wonderoos — Netflix Family
Nov. 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Film
Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
Nov. 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul — Netflix Film
Nov. 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family
The Call — Netflix Film
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film
Don’t Listen — Netflix Film
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original
Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original
La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film
Nov. 28
The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original
Nov. 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original
Finding Agnes — Netflix Film
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family
What’s leaving in November
Nov. 1
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Nov. 4
Death House
Nov. 6
Into the Forest
Krisha
Nov. 7
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Nov. 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Nov. 11
Green Room
Nov. 14
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Nov. 15
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Nov. 16
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Nov. 17
Sour Grapes
Nov. 22
End of Watch
Nov. 23
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Nov. 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Nov. 27
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Nov. 30
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac