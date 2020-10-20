UFC 254 Embedded Videos: Khabib vs Justin Gaethje

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend for UFC 254 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event, we get the highly-anticipated lightweight championship unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

In the co-main event, top middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker face off.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

Below is all of the information you will need leading up to the fight, including every episode of UFC 254 Embedded.

UFC 254 Embedded: Episode 1

UFC 254’s Walt Harris, Lauren Murphy, Justin Gaethje, Sam Alvey, Jared Cannonier and backup Michael Chandler train outdoors. Then everyone (including Buffer) boards the flight to Abu Dhabi. Khabib Nurmagomedov gets an enthusiastic welcome at the hotel.

UFC 254: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, October 24

Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main Card Card Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+