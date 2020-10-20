Maxwell Award Announces College Football Players of the Week for Week 7

As the college football season rolls on, the Maxwell Football Club continues to announce its weekly honors. Following Week 7 of the 2020 campaign, the Maxwell Football Club announced its latest Maxwell Award Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week.

The Maxwell Award Player of the Week will be recognized for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams, and the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week will be honored for outstanding defensive play.

Additional information on the Week 6 Player of the Week winners can be seen below.

Maxwell Award Player of the Week: Brady White – QB – Memphis

Memphis quarterback Brady White has been named Maxwell Award Player of the Week after leading the Memphis Tigers to a record-setting comeback victory over UCF on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. White finished with career highs in completions (34), yards (486), passing touchdowns (6) and total touchdowns (7) in the Tigers’ 50-49 win. His passing yards were also a Memphis record and his total touchdowns tied a school and AAC record as Memphis came back from a 21-point deficit in the second half to complete the largest comeback in program history.

Bednarik Award Player of the Week: Grant Morgan – LB – Arkansas

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan was named the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week following the Hogs’ win over Ole Miss. Morgan racked up 19 tackles, including 3 for a loss, and a pick-six. With right-hand man Bumper Pool out of action and Morgan playing injured, wearing a large arm brace, he finished with a career-high in tackles and an interception for the ages, earning the “one-armed bandit” nickname. Morgan was also honored with SEC Defensive Player of the Week recognition.