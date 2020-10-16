XXXTentacion’s ‘CHASE/glass shards’ Gets Posthumous Music Video

The XXXTentacion estate has dropped the official music video for his song “CHASE/glass shards” featuring Ikabod Veins.
The visual was directed by Eif Rivera.
“CHASE/glass shards” was one of the singles from his fourth and final album Bad Vibes Forever which was released posthumously. The album included a number of features the likes of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Blink-182, Trippie Redd, Vybz Kartel, and more.
Indulge.
XXXtentacion was shot and killed at age 20 in Miami, Florida on Monday, June 18. The controversial rapper had a long list of disturbing domestic violence incidents and legal issues. XXXtentacion was leaving a motorsports shop at the time he was shot and killed in what has being described as a targeted robbery.
You can check out the lyrics from the song below.
XXXTentacion – ‘CHASE/glass shards’ Lyrics
[Intro]
What are you doing out in the middle of this field leaving your car?
I’m just not sure what he’s thinking
He’s getting back into his car, he’s grabbed his bag
And from our vantage there’s no one around him
You know, you wait for these things to end, but then you figure how it might wind up
He’s completely alone
This is really starting to worry me, I gotta tell ya
I gotta tell ya
[Verse 1: ikabodVEINS]
I been speakin’ to the reaper, seein’ spirits when I’m sleepin’
I been creepin’ with them demons, shadows walk through the flames
Sippin’ blood with the leeches, f*ck the god you believe in
When I look in the mirror, all I see is disgrace
All of this rage, feelin’ my face
Blood on the end of my blade
Can’t complain, everything okay
Scars on my heart from feelin’ this pain
Got a knife in my back, can’t kill me though
Numb to it all, my feelings froze
Pray to the sky, Lord, give me hope
B*tch, I’m born alone and die alone, mmh
K holes in my halo, slave for the peso
Middle finger, f*ck that
Land of the free, feed can to the teens
Never trust police, b*tch, I bust back
F*ck the government, never trust that
All the people wanna know where the love’s at
We already know where the f*ckin’ drugs at
Where the guns at, get your scope, blatt
[Verse 2: XXXTENTACION]
Yeah, hey
Hey
I was in her house with some glass shards
Breaking out the back door (Yeah)
I’m a bear, she try claw (Yeah)
Then I broke her backbone (Yeah)
Wild, heard her dad call
Pushed me on the damn floor
Told me put my pants on
I was thinkin’ a lot of things, by any means
I’ll kill this bitch nigga if he try to take me from the f*ckin’ girl of my dreams
I’ll kill first
Put his ass in the dirt
Body bag ’cause he worth somethin’ that hurts
And he won’t be the first