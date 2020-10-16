XXXTentacion’s ‘CHASE/glass shards’ Gets Posthumous Music Video

The XXXTentacion estate has dropped the official music video for his song “CHASE/glass shards” featuring Ikabod Veins.

The visual was directed by Eif Rivera.

“CHASE/glass shards” was one of the singles from his fourth and final album Bad Vibes Forever which was released posthumously. The album included a number of features the likes of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Blink-182, Trippie Redd, Vybz Kartel, and more.

XXXtentacion was shot and killed at age 20 in Miami, Florida on Monday, June 18. The controversial rapper had a long list of disturbing domestic violence incidents and legal issues. XXXtentacion was leaving a motorsports shop at the time he was shot and killed in what has being described as a targeted robbery.

You can check out the lyrics from the song below.

XXXTentacion – ‘CHASE/glass shards’ Lyrics

[Intro]

What are you doing out in the middle of this field leaving your car?

I’m just not sure what he’s thinking

He’s getting back into his car, he’s grabbed his bag

And from our vantage there’s no one around him

You know, you wait for these things to end, but then you figure how it might wind up

He’s completely alone

This is really starting to worry me, I gotta tell ya

I gotta tell ya

[Verse 1: ikabodVEINS]

I been speakin’ to the reaper, seein’ spirits when I’m sleepin’

I been creepin’ with them demons, shadows walk through the flames

Sippin’ blood with the leeches, f*ck the god you believe in

When I look in the mirror, all I see is disgrace

All of this rage, feelin’ my face

Blood on the end of my blade

Can’t complain, everything okay

Scars on my heart from feelin’ this pain

Got a knife in my back, can’t kill me though

Numb to it all, my feelings froze

Pray to the sky, Lord, give me hope

B*tch, I’m born alone and die alone, mmh

K holes in my halo, slave for the peso

Middle finger, f*ck that

Land of the free, feed can to the teens

Never trust police, b*tch, I bust back

F*ck the government, never trust that

All the people wanna know where the love’s at

We already know where the f*ckin’ drugs at

Where the guns at, get your scope, blatt

[Verse 2: XXXTENTACION]

Yeah, hey

Hey

I was in her house with some glass shards

Breaking out the back door (Yeah)

I’m a bear, she try claw (Yeah)

Then I broke her backbone (Yeah)

Wild, heard her dad call

Pushed me on the damn floor

Told me put my pants on

I was thinkin’ a lot of things, by any means

I’ll kill this bitch nigga if he try to take me from the f*ckin’ girl of my dreams

I’ll kill first

Put his ass in the dirt

Body bag ’cause he worth somethin’ that hurts

And he won’t be the first