LISTEN: TI ‘The Libra’ Stream & Download: New Album

T.I. is back with his newest album, The L.I.B.R.A. The Atlanta rapper dropped his star-studded project on Friday, October 16 through Grand Hustle and EMPIRE records.

The album includes features from Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, John Legend, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Killer Mike, and more.

“Our whole intention has been to top ‘About The Money,’ because for both of us, that record has been like a milestone,” T.I. told Complex about his collaboration with Young Thug which appears on the album.

“I don’t think either one of us have seen that kind of response from the public since then. Like a unanimous first-listen kind of ‘hell yeah’ rally around the record. I hadn’t experienced that since ‘About The Money’ and as he puts it, he hadn’t either.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ Details

Album: ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’

Artist: T.I.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 20 songs; 1 hour, 8 minutes

Release Date: Friday, October 16, 2020 | © 2020 Grand Hustle LLC / EMPIRE

Listen to T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ on Spotify

To listen to T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ on Apple Music

To listen to T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ Tracklist

01. “The L.I.B.R.A. Introduction” Feat. Ms. Pat

02. “Hit Dogs Holla” Feat. Tokyo Jetz

03. “Ring” Feat. Young Thug

04. “Pardon” Feat. Lil Baby

05. “On The Hood” Feat. 42 Dugg & Mozzy

06. “Moon Juice” Feat. Jeremih & Snoop Dogg

07. “Air & Water (Interlude)” Feat. Rapsody

08. “Hypno” Feat. Rahky

09. “1/2 Ticket” Feat. London Jae & Conway The Machine

10. “Respect The Code” Feat. Rick Ross

11. “Put Some On It”

12. “Family Connect” Feat. Domani

13. “Make Amends” Feat. Benny The Butcher & Jadakiss

14. “Fire & Earth (Interlude)” Feat. Ernestine Johnson Morrison

15. “Pantone Blue” Feat. Alec Beretz

16. “Horizons”

17. “How I Feel” Feat. Eric Bellinger & Killer Mike

18. “We Did It Big” Feat. John Legend

19. “Thank God” Feat. 21 Savage

20. “Deyjah’s Conclusion”