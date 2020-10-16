LISTEN: TI ‘The Libra’ Stream & Download: New Album

T.I. is back with his newest album, The L.I.B.R.A. The Atlanta rapper dropped his star-studded project on Friday, October 16 through Grand Hustle and EMPIRE records.
The album includes features from Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, John Legend, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Killer Mike, and more.
“Our whole intention has been to top ‘About The Money,’ because for both of us, that record has been like a milestone,” T.I. told Complex about his collaboration with Young Thug which appears on the album.
“I don’t think either one of us have seen that kind of response from the public since then. Like a unanimous first-listen kind of ‘hell yeah’ rally around the record. I hadn’t experienced that since ‘About The Money’ and as he puts it, he hadn’t either.”
All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.
T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ Details
Album: ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’
Artist: T.I.
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Run Time: 20 songs; 1 hour, 8 minutes
Release Date: Friday, October 16, 2020 | © 2020 Grand Hustle LLC / EMPIRE
Listen to T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ on Spotify
To listen to T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
Listen to T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ on Apple Music
To listen to T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
T.I. ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ Tracklist
01. “The L.I.B.R.A. Introduction” Feat. Ms. Pat
02. “Hit Dogs Holla” Feat. Tokyo Jetz
03. “Ring” Feat. Young Thug
04. “Pardon” Feat. Lil Baby
05. “On The Hood” Feat. 42 Dugg & Mozzy
06. “Moon Juice” Feat. Jeremih & Snoop Dogg
07. “Air & Water (Interlude)” Feat. Rapsody
08. “Hypno” Feat. Rahky
09. “1/2 Ticket” Feat. London Jae & Conway The Machine
10. “Respect The Code” Feat. Rick Ross
11. “Put Some On It”
12. “Family Connect” Feat. Domani
13. “Make Amends” Feat. Benny The Butcher & Jadakiss
14. “Fire & Earth (Interlude)” Feat. Ernestine Johnson Morrison
15. “Pantone Blue” Feat. Alec Beretz
16. “Horizons”
17. “How I Feel” Feat. Eric Bellinger & Killer Mike
18. “We Did It Big” Feat. John Legend
19. “Thank God” Feat. 21 Savage
20. “Deyjah’s Conclusion”