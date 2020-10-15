Ice Cube is responding to the backlash he has been receiving after it was reported this week that he has been working with the Donald Trump administration to help with its Platinum Plan, the administration’s Black outreach program.

The rapper began a Twitter thread on Wednesday evening that ran into Thursday where he explained why he is working with the Trump administration and clarifying other things about his political stances.

Ice Cube wanted to be clear that he will work with anyone who wants to reach out to the Black community, while also stating he has not endorsed Trump or Joe Biden for president.

“Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our justice is bipartisan.

“Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process. I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap.”

And finally, “I haven’t endorsed anybody.”

You can check out the full Twitter thread below — which includes some of the original messages Ice Cube was responding to.

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap. https://t.co/l0HylC5JCV — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

What do you think of Ice Cube working with the Trump administration? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.