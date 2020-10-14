Donald Trump, Joe Biden to Have Competing Town Halls on Oct. 15

Donald Trump and Joe Biden may not be going head-to-head for another presidential debate before November’s election, but that will not stop the president and Democratic nominee from trying to get their message out to voters.

This week, on Thursday, October 15, Trump and Biden will be having competing town hall events in primetime.

The town halls come after Trump announced he would not participate in the scheduled debate with Biden this week that was set to be held virtually following the president’s positive test result for COVID-19.

As a result, ABC News will host a town hall meeting with Biden at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia while NBC News will broadcast an event with Trump in Miami.

Trump previously said debating Biden again would be a “waste of time” because of the proposed format from the Commission of Presidential Debates (CPD).

“No, I’m not going to waste my time in a virtual debate,” Trump said. “That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do … and then they cut you off whenever they want.

“We learned it the same way you learned it, they called up. Two minutes ago and it was announced, and they’re trying to protect Biden. That’s not acceptable to us. I beat him easily in the first debate, according to the polls that I’ve seen. But I beat him easily, and I felt I beat him easily. I think he felt it, too.”

It will be interesting to see which town hall attracts the most viewers, because we know the president will be paying attention to the ratings closely.