Wichita State Basketball: Gregg Marshall Denies Punching Ex-Player

Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall was accused of punching a former player and assaulting an assistant in a piece published earlier this month on Stadium.

The allegations sparked an internal investigation by the university.

Marshall is accused of punching former Shockers forward Shaq Morris twice during a workout after Morris fouled a teammate. Morris said that Marshall apologized for the incident after multiple players refused to practice the following day.

The former forward also alleges Marshall choked assistant coach Kyle Lindsted. He also alleges Marshall verbally abused teammate Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler with racially charged language and “Indian howling noises” during practice. Bear-Chandler is of Native American descent.

He has since denied the allegations.

“In response to the allegations put forward in the media, I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague,” Marshall said, via TMZ Sports . “Allegations claiming otherwise are false.

"In response to the allegations put forward in the media, I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague," Marshall said, via TMZ Sports . "Allegations claiming otherwise are false.

"It is important that the investigation conclude its work without outside influence. An unrelenting character assassination by a member of the media that repeatedly targets me and my family threatens to undermine the impartiality of the investigation. I am devoted to my team and the entire Shocker community. I value my players and believe in their potential.

“If there is any question of my love for my team, it’s my responsibility to do a better job of demonstrating my commitment. I am humbled and proud to serve this university and our community.”

Marshall, who is the winningest coach in Wichita State history, is cooperating with the investigation.