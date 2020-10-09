Wichita State Basketball Coach Investigated For Allegedly Punching Player

Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall is under internal investigation by the university over allegations that he punched a former player multiple times during a practice in 2015, according to TMZ Sports.

Marshall is accused of punching former Shockers forward Shaq Morris twice during a workout after Morris fouled a teammate.

Morris revealed the allegations during an interview with Stadium.

“I went over to help [Brown] up, and as I was helping him up to make sure he was okay, bam — I’m struck on the left side of my face with a punch,” Morris told Stadium apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>”I turned back with my fists ready to punch or swing. I don’t know who did what and I see Marshall standing there. I turned around and started walking out.” Morris said that Marshall apologized for the incident after multiple players refused to practice the following day. The former forward also alleges Marshall choked assistant coach Kyle Lindsted. He also alleges Marshall verbally abused teammate Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler with racially charged language and “Indian howling noises” during practice. Bear-Chandler is of Native American descent. “I looked over and saw coach Marshall choking him,” Morris said. “Then people started de-escalating the situation, trying to calm him down.” Marshall, who is the winningest coach in Wichita State history, says he is cooperating with the investigation.