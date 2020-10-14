Bellator 249 Weigh-in Results: Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe

Bellator MMA returns on Thursday night for Bellator 249 on Thursday, October 15 at the Mohegan Sun Arena live on CBS Sports Network.

The event is set to be headlined by a women’s featherweight championship bout between current titleholder Cris Cyborg and top contender Arlene Blencowe.

In the co-main event of the night, former lightweight champion Patrick “Pitbull” will take on Jaleel Willis.

Additional bouts scheduled to air on the main card are Ricky Bandejas vs. Leandro Higo at bantamweight and Saad Awad vs. Mandel Nallo at lightweight, while a heavyweight scrap between Steve Mowry and Shawn Teed will headline the preliminary card on Bellator’s official YouTube page.

Before the bouts could become official, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the weigh-ins prior to the ceremonial weigh-ins that will give them one final chance to face their opponents before Thursday night.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the Bellator 249 weigh-in results can be seen below.

Bellator 249 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Arlene Blencowe (144.5) – for women’s featherweight title

Patricky Freire (155.5) vs. Jaleel Willis (159)*

Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Leandro Higo (139)*

Saad Awad (155.5) vs. Mandel Nallo (155.9)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator YouTube, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Steve Mowry (250.2) vs. Shawn Teed (255.4)

Joseph Creer (183.3) vs. Andrew Kapel (185.8)

Kyle Crutchmer (170.2) vs. Kemran Lachinov (170.2)

Christian Edwards (204.5) vs. Hamza Salim (204.2)

Da’Mon Blackshear (140) vs. Mike Kimbel (139.2)

Aviv Gozali (168.8) vs. Logan Neal (169.3)

Albert Gonzales (169.5) vs. Kastriot Xhema (169.7)

*misses welterweight limit by three pounds

**misses bantamweight limit by three pounds