Joe Biden Campaign Launches Battle Rap Ad to Encourage People to Vote

|

The Joe Biden campaign is trying some new methods to engage with voters and get them to come to the polls.

This week, Biden’s campaign dropped the first-ever battle rap ad urging people to get to the booth.

The four-minute ad featured DNA and Charlie Clips.

“So, you think because you brought me here that I’m just supposed to confide in Biden?/What about the innocent Blacks that get snatched out of their car just for riding?/We don’t even ask for much/All we do is ask for respect/Before they did what they did to George Floyd/This country had they foot on our necks/Now, do you understand why I’m upset?” Charlie Clip spits.

DNA adds: “I feel you/’Cause every time we throw the system a uppercut, all they give us in return is low blows/But Biden and Harris got a plan to outlaw the chokehold/It’s inspiring/Donald Trump is The Apprentice/But now it’s our turn to do the firing.”

“So, when you tell me to go and vote, go and vote/Well, the reason why it’s such a hard one/’Cause how we expect our people to get jobs and the president can’t even get the job done.”

The 2020 presidential election will be decided on Tuesday, November 3.

FOX News Host Says Donald Trump ‘Needs’ Virtual Debate
Read More:
PoliticsEntertainment,Hip Hop,joe biden,News,Rap
  • 10678531520930918