FOX News Host Says Donald Trump ‘Needs’ Virtual Debate

FOX News does not agree with the president’s most recent decision. On Friday morning, FOX News host Brian Kilmeade was discussing Donald Trump‘s decision to skip the upcoming presidential debate by saying the president “needs” the debate ahead of November’s election.

Earlier this week, the Commission of Presidential Debates (CPD) announced the October 15 debate would be held as a virtual town hall and Trump said he would now “waste time” with the format.

Kilmeade believes that could be a miscalculation on the president’s part.

“I do think overall though, the president needs this,” Kilmeade said, via Newsweek. “I think the president might be in a situation where virtual could actually be better for him.”

Those participating in the town hall will be in attendance at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, but President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in remote locations.

Trump, however, is not pleased and called the format “unacceptable” while saying the debate commission is attempting to protect Joe Biden.

“No, I’m not going to waste my time in a virtual debate,” Trump said. “That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do … and then they cut you off whenever they want.

“We learned it the same way you learned it, they called up. Two minutes ago and it was announced, and they’re trying to protect Biden. That’s not acceptable to us. I beat him easily in the first debate, according to the polls that I’ve seen. But I beat him easily, and I felt I beat him easily. I think he felt it, too.”

We will have to see whether he changes his decision or whether he ultimately decides to let former Vice President Joe Biden have the stage all to himself.

The remainder of the debate schedule can be seen below.

2020 Presidential Debate Schedule

Second presidential debate

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15

Thursday, Oct. 15 Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT)

9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT) Moderator: Steve Scully, political editor of C-SPAN

Third presidential debate

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 22 Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT)

9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT) Moderator: Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent