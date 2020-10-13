UFC on ESPN+ 37 Medical Suspensions: Moraes vs Sandhagen

The Ultimate Fighting Championship continued its run on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with UFC on ESPN+ 37.

In the main event of the night, top-ranked bantamweight contenders Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen went toe-to-toe.

The co-main event, meanwhile, featured a thrilling featherweight scrap between the always exciting Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani.

Other bouts on the main card included Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Markus Perez, Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot, and the main card opener between Ilia Topuria and Youssef Zalal.

Following the event, the medical suspensions from the event were handed down.

How long will your favorite fighter be on the sidelines?

The official UFC on ESPN+ 37 medical suspensions can be seen below.

Cory Sandhagen defeated Marlon Moraes

180 Days to Sandhagen or cleared by Ophthalm. Min. 30/21

​45 Days to Moraes for TKO and 21 Days No Contact

Edson Barboza defeated Makwan Amirkhani

7 Days to Barboza for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Amirkhani for Hard bout and 21 Days No Contact

Marcin Tybura defeated Ben Rothwell

30 Days to Tybura for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

45 Days to Rothwell for Right Eyebrow Laceration and 30 Days No Contact

Dricus du Plessis defeated Markus Perez

7 Days to Du Plessis for Mandatory Rest

60 Days to Perez for KO and 45 Days No Contact

Tom Aspinall defeated Alan Baudot

7 Days to Aspinall for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Baudot for TKO and 21 Days No Contact

llia Topuria defeated Youssef Zalal

30 Days to Topuria for Left Eyelid Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

7 Days to Zalal for Mandatory Rest

Tom Breese defeated KB Bhullar

180 Days to Breese or cleared by Right knee MRI and Left Tib/fib X-Ray – Min. 30/21

45 Days to Bhullar for TKO and 30 Days No Contact

Chris Daukaus defeated Rodrigo Nascimento

7 Days to Daukaus for Mandatory Rest

180 Days to Nascimento or clear by Ophthalm. Mandatory 30 / 21 for Right Scalp Laceration

Joaquin Buckley defeated Impa Kasanganay by KO (spinning back kick, Round 2, 2:03)

7 Days to Buckley for Mandatory Rest

180 Days to Kasanganay or cleared by Ophthalm. Mandatory 60/45 for KO

Tony Kelley defeated Ali AlQaisi by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

180 Days to Kelley or cleared by Right Elbow MRI and R Tib/fib X-Ray – Min 30/21

7 Days to Alqaisi for Mandatory Rest

Giga Chikadze defeated Omar Morales by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

7 Days to Chikadze for Mandatory Rest

180 Days to or cleared by Right Elboy MRI and Left Tib/fib and L ankle X-Ray – Min 30/21

Tracy Cortez defeated Stephanie Eggeby Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

7 Days to Cortez for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Egger for Mandatory Rest

Tagir Ulanbekov defeated Bruno Gustavo da Silva by Unanimous Decision 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

7 Days to Ulanbekov for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Silva for Right Eyebrow Laceration, and 21 Days No Contact