Jack White Replaces Morgan Wallen as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live has named its new musical guest. Earlier this week, SNL announced that country music star Morgan Wallen was removed from his scheduled appearance for violating COVID-19 protocols, and we now know Jack White of the White Stripes will be stepping in to fill the vacancy.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels made the announcement Friday morning on NBC’s TODAY.

“We’re still in the middle of it. I know Jack White is coming in, and there could be some other stuff. […] And he’s always good on the show,” Michaels said. “Calling somebody on a Thursday to be here for Friday… it’s complicated. It has to be people who are ready to go.”

White last appeared on Saturday Night Live on April 14, 2018, with John Mulaney serving as host.

Lorne Michaels revealed the new @nbcsnl musical guest after Morgan Wallen was removed for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

As for Wallen, he provided a video statement to his fans from his hotel room in New York City and took responsibility for his actions while saying he planned on taking a step back from the spotlight.

“My actions this past weekend were shortsighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to ‘SNL,’ to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down,” Wallen said.

“And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. I think I lost myself a little bit. I tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy, so I’m going to try to work on that. I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again.”

Saturday Night Live returns on Saturday, October 10 with Bill Burr as host. The following week, on October 17, will see Issa Rae as host and Justin Bieber as the musical guest.