Saturday Night Live returned for season 46 at Studio H8 this weekend with Chris Rock serving as the host. When the season premiere kicked off, we got everything we could have expected and more.

Of course, the 2020 presidential debate was the focus with Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin taking center stage as Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

It was Carrey’s first appearance as Biden on the SNL stage.

You can check out the cold open below.

Saturday Night Live returns on Saturday, October 10 with Bill Burr as host and Morgan Wallen as the musical guest. The following week, on October 17, will see Issa Rae as host and Justin Bieber as the musical guest.