Bellator Paris & Bellator 248 Weigh-in Results: Kongo vs Johnson, Page vs Houston

Bellator MMA has an action-packed Saturday packed with a full day of action for mixed martial arts fans live from Accor Arena in Paris, France. The double-header will feature Bellator 248 leading into Bellator Euro Series 10.

In the main event of Bellator 248 — which airs on the CBS Sports Network — the always exciting Michael “Venom” Page will face off against Ross Houston in a 175-pound catchweight bout.

The featured bout for Bellator Euro Series 10 — airing live on YouTube at 5:00 p.m. ET — is a heavyweight scrap between UFC veterans Cheick Kongo and Tim Johnson.

Before the bouts could become official, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the weigh-ins to hit their contracted weights.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The full results for Bellator 248 and Bellator Paris can be seen below.

Bellator Paris & Bellator 248 Weigh-in Results

Bellator 248 Fight Card (CBS Sports Network/DAZN,11:30 a.m. ET)

  • 175-Pound Contract Main Event: Michael “Venom” Page (174.2) vs. Ross Houston (174.8)
  • Welterweight Co-Main Event: Oliver Enkamp (168.4) vs. Emmanuel Dawa (170)
  • 160-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Ryan Scope (160.8) vs. Alan Omer (159)
  • Featherweight Bout: Mads Burnell (145.6) vs. Darko Banovic (145)

Bellator Paris Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA YouTube Channel, 1:45 p.m. ET)

  • Lightweight Bout: Terry Brazier (155) vs. Yves Landu (154.2)
  • Lightweight Feature Bout: Ilias Bulaid (149.4) vs. Ivan Naccari (149.6)
  • Featherweight Bout: Dominique Wooding (144.8) vs. Fabacary Diatta (146)
  • Flyweight Bout: Maguy Berchel (125.4) vs. Lucie Bertaud (125.8)
  • Featherweight Bout: Jean N’Doye (145) vs. Ciaran Clarke (145)
  • Featherweight Bout: Dylan Logan (145.4) vs. William Gomis (144.6)

Bellator Paris Fight Card (Bellator MMA YouTube Channel, 5 p.m. ET)

  • Heavyweight Main Event Bout: Cheick Kongo (245.6) vs. Tim Johnson (259.8)
  • Featherweight Feature Bout: Saul Rogers (145.4) vs. Arbi Mezhidov (146)
