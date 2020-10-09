Bellator MMA has an action-packed Saturday packed with a full day of action for mixed martial arts fans live from Accor Arena in Paris, France. The double-header will feature Bellator 248 leading into Bellator Euro Series 10.

In the main event of Bellator 248 — which airs on the CBS Sports Network — the always exciting Michael “Venom” Page will face off against Ross Houston in a 175-pound catchweight bout.

The featured bout for Bellator Euro Series 10 — airing live on YouTube at 5:00 p.m. ET — is a heavyweight scrap between UFC veterans Cheick Kongo and Tim Johnson.

Before the bouts could become official, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the weigh-ins to hit their contracted weights.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The full results for Bellator 248 and Bellator Paris can be seen below.

Bellator Paris & Bellator 248 Weigh-in Results

Bellator 248 Fight Card ( CBS Sports Network/DAZN,11:30 a.m. ET)

175-Pound Contract Main Event: Michael “Venom” Page (174.2) vs. Ross Houston (174.8)

(174.2) vs. (174.8) Welterweight Co-Main Event: Oliver Enkamp (168.4) vs. Emmanuel Dawa (170)

(168.4) vs. (170) 160-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Ryan Scope (160.8) vs. Alan Omer (159)

(160.8) vs. (159) Featherweight Bout: Mads Burnell (145.6) vs. Darko Banovic (145)

Bellator Paris Preliminary Card ( Bellator MMA YouTube Channel, 1:45 p.m. ET)

Lightweight Bout: Terry Brazier (155) vs. Yves Landu (154.2)

(155) vs. (154.2) Lightweight Feature Bout: Ilias Bulaid (149.4) vs. Ivan Naccari (149.6)

(149.4) vs. (149.6) Featherweight Bout: Dominique Wooding (144.8) vs. Fabacary Diatta (146)

(144.8) vs. (146) Flyweight Bout: Maguy Berchel (125.4) vs. Lucie Bertaud (125.8)

(125.4) vs. (125.8) Featherweight Bout: Jean N’Doye (145) vs. Ciaran Clarke (145)

(145) vs. (145) Featherweight Bout: Dylan Logan (145.4) vs. William Gomis (144.6)

Bellator Paris Fight Card ( Bellator MMA YouTube Channel, 5 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight Main Event Bout: Cheick Kongo (245.6) vs. Tim Johnson (259.8)

(245.6) vs. (259.8) Featherweight Feature Bout: Saul Rogers (145.4) vs. Arbi Mezhidov (146)