Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has surpassed another milestone. On Thursday, the entertainment icon took to social media to announce that he has surpassed 200 million followers on Instagram.

By surpassing the 200 million follower mark, The Rock has now become the most followed man on Instagram in the United States and the most followed American in the world.

“Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy.

“And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram – officially becoming the #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin.'”

Across all social media platforms, The Rock has a whopping 300 million followers.

The most followed man in the world is soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 238 million followers, while Ariana Grande has the honor of being the most-followed woman on Instagram with 203 million followers.