Big Brother 22: All Stars Live Stream: Watch Episode 28 Online Free

Big Brother 22 continues on Thursday, October 8 as the All-Star season rolls on. This week, Cody won the Head of Household competition and put Tyler and Christmas on the block.

On Thursday evening, we will see the live eviction and next Head of Household competition.

The original Big Brother: All-Stars came back in season 10 back in 2006 with Mike “Boogie” Malin taking home the win. It was the first time in U.S. history that former houseguests returned to play the game.

How can you tune in to see the latest episode of the All Stars season?

All of the information you need to watch Episode 28 of season 22 of Big Brother online for free can be seen below.

Big Brother 22: All Stars Viewing Details

Episode Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access

How To Watch Big Brother 22 Online

Looking to catch the latest season 22 episode of Big Brother? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream Big Brother On Mobile

Looking to watch the season 22 episode of Big Brother on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.