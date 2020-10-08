Country music star Morgan Wallen was set to be the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, but his actions from a weekend ago cost him the opportunity to perform in the spotlight.

Wallen was captured on video partying it up after the Alabama Crimson Tide‘s win over Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa with various TikTok videos showing the singer kissing random, unmasked women.

As a result, Wallen was dropped by SNL for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Wallen provided a video statement to his fans from his hotel room in New York City and took responsibility for his actions while saying he planned on taking a step back from the spotlight.

“My actions this past weekend were shortsighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to ‘SNL,’ to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down,” Wallen said.

“And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. I think I lost myself a little bit. I tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy, so I’m going to try to work on that. I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again.”

No new musical guest has been announced at this time.

Saturday Night Live returns on Saturday, October 10 with Bill Burr as host. The following week, on October 17, will see Issa Rae as host and Justin Bieber as the musical guest.