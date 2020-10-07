Dolphins Receive ‘Green Light’ to Open Stadium to Full Capacity

The Miami Dolphins have received a “green light” that will legally allow more fans into the stadium. A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Andy Slater of FoxSports640 that the Dolphins are allowed to open Hard Rock Stadium to full capacity.

However, the Dolphins will continue to move forward with a 13,000 capacity for their next home game on October 25.

“We’ll continue to follow CDC guidelines and put everyone’s safety first and monitor things as we go. Right now, with positivity rates where they are, we feel that 13,000 remains the best number for capacity,” Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The lifting of limited capacity also means the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could open their stadiums to full capacity, though there is no word on whether they will choose to do so.

