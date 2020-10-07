Patriots Star Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive For COVID-19

New England Patriots star defensive back Stephon Gilmore is the latest NFL player to test positive for COVID-19. It was reported on Wednesday morning that Gilmore, who is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, tested positive following Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gilmore becomes the third member of the Patriots to test positive for the coronavirus, joining starting quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive end Bill Murray.

Of course, there is now concern about a wider outbreak after Gilmore played on Monday night and came in close contact with multiple players on the Patriots and Chiefs, including a postgame powwow with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs, however, have yet to report any positive tests.

Prior to Monday night’s game against the Chiefs, Gilmore was one of the players who were in close contact with Cam Newton. As a result, Gilmore traveled to Kansas City on a plane separate from the teammates who were not in close contact with Newton. Unfortunately for the Patriots, their safety measures backfired.

The Denver Broncos are scheduled to visit New England for a Week 5 game on Sunday, October 11.

There are currently no plans to reschedule the game, but the league will be monitoring the situation in New England to see if more positive tests continue to pop up.