Coachella Has Been Delayed Again to Late 2021

The Coachella music festival has been delayed yet again, according to Rolling Stone. After it was originally scheduled to take place in April 2020, the festival was postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was once again moved to April 2021, but now that date is no longer being targeted.

According to the latest reports, Coachella will now be pushed back again to October 2021. The targeted date is the first or second week of the month.

Coachella was set to feature Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Lil Nas X, Carly Rae Jepsen, and others.

Coachella attracts approximately 125,000 festival-goers per day, over six total days on two consecutive weekends.

