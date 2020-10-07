Netflix Indicted By Texas Grand Jury Over ‘Cuties’ Film

Netflix has been indicted by a Texas Grand Jury over the controversial film Cuties.

The streaming service giant is accused of “promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex.”

According to the indictment, Netflix “knowingly promote visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious, literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

You can see the indictment, which was filed on September 23, below.

Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

Netflix provided a statement on the indictment to the New York Post which read: “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”

Cuties follows an 11-year-old Senegalese-French girl with a Muslim upbringing in Paris who joins a dance crew as she battles with an internal struggle between traditional values and Internet culture.

The film initially premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival under the French title Mignonnes.