Move Forward Music Partners With Twitch For Digital Music Festival

Move Forward Music is partnering with Twitch in an effort to bring live performances to music fans during the coronavirus pandemic with live concerts a distant memory.

Move Forward Music and Twitch will be putting on a two-day virtual music festival that will take place on October 17 and October 18.

“We’ve always been about building community around emerging soul and hip-hop culture, and giving voice to progressive artists,” Move Forward Music founder Alex Damashek said in a statement, via Complex.

“While nothing can replace the experience of an in-person concert, we see an opportunity with Twitch to help artists and fans discover each other in 2020, and once we can finally start packing folks into clubs again, we will be able to offer a richer, more in depth concert experience with behind-the-scenes footage, interactive artist Q&A’s, podcasts, and more.”

Rolling Loud previously announced a similar partnership to bring its music festival to life in 2020.

Among the scheduled list of performers are Umi, Guapdad 4000, Kyle Dion, Teamarrr, Kari Faux, Kenny Mason, Marlon Craft, and more.

There will also be an in-studio conversation with Just Blaze & The Alchemist, along with panel discussions and more exclusively on Twitch. You can check out more information on the festival including the full lineup by clicking the link and poster below.