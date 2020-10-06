Eddie Van Halen Cause of Death: Legendary Rock Star Dies at 65

Eddie Van Halen, the legendary rock star guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, has passed away at age 65. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Van Halen has been going through a long battle with throat cancer. He had been battling cancer for more than a decade.

His throat cancer had moved to his brain as well as other organs, according to the report.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolfgang Van Halen wrote on Twitter. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

From the report:

Last year we reported … Eddie was flying between the US and Germany for 5 years to get radiation treatment. Though he was a heavy smoker for years, he believes he developed throat cancer from a metal guitar pick he used to frequently hold in his mouth more than 20 years ago. Nevertheless, he continued to attend concerts and rehearse music with his son, Wolfgang, who — if ya don’t know — became Van Halen’s bassist in 2006.

At the time of his passing, Van Halen was accompanied by his wife Janie, his son Wolfgang, and Eddie’s brother and drummer Alex.

