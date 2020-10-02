LOOK: SNL Gives Sneak Peek at Jim Carrey, Maya Rudolph as Biden-Harris

The upcoming season of Saturday Night Live is going to consist of a lot of political satire and parodies with the 2020 presidential election right around the corner.

Leading up to season 46 of the late-night comedy sketch show, SNL announced that Jim Carrey would play the role of former Vice President Joe Biden while Maya Rudolph would continue her portrayal of California Senator Kamala Harris.

Now, we are getting our first look at Carrey and Rudolph portraying the 2020 Democratic ticket.

In a video posted to social media, we see a behind-the-scenes look at the makeup and wardrobe that’s transforming Carrey and Rudolph for the show.

Check it out:

Ladies and gentlemen…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

Saturday Night Live returns for season 46 at Studio H8 this weekend with Chris Rock serving as the host. The musical performances will come from Megan Thee Stallion and the show will feature a live studio audience. Of course, anyone who is in attendance will be tested for COVID-19.