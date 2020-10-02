LISTEN: Metro Boomin & 21 Savage ‘Savage Mode 2’ Stream & Download

It’s finally here. Metro Boomin & 21 Savage’s long-awaited Savage Mode 2 project dropped on all major streaming services on Friday, October 2. The release date was announced in late-September.

The album includes features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy.

When the project was announced, it was accompanied by a video directed by Gibson Hazard which was narrated by the one and only Morgan Freeman.

“‘Savage’ is defined as fierce, beastly and untamed. ‘Mode’ is defined as a way of operating or using the system,” Freeman said in the trailer. “So to be in ‘savage mode,’ is to go hard and not allow anything to stop or deter you from your mission. Basically, this means that when someone is in ‘savage mode,’ they are not to be f—ed with.”

The Atlanta-based rapper and producer first linked up in 2016 and later teamed up again on the Without Warning collaboration with Migos rapper Offset.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Metro Boomin & 21 Savage ‘Savage Mode 2’ Details

Album: ‘Savage Mode 2’

Artist: Metro Boomin & 21 Savage

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 15 songs, 44 min

Release Date: Friday, October 2 | ℗ 2020 Slaughter Gang, LLC under exclusive license to Epic Records. With Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records

Metro Boomin & 21 Savage ‘Savage Mode 2’ Tracklist

1. “Intro”

2. “Runnin”

3. “Glock in My Lap”

4. “Mr. Right Now” featuring Drake

5. “Rich Nigga Shit” featuring Young Thug

6. “Slidin”

7. “Many Men”

8. “Snitches & Rats (Interlude)”

9. “Snitches & Rats” featuring Young Nudy

10. “My Dawg”

11. “Steppin on Niggas”

12. “Brand New Draco”

13. “No Opp Left Behind”

14. “RIP Luv”

15. “Said N Done”