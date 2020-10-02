LISTEN: Bryson Tiller ‘Anniversary’ Stream & Download: New Album

Bryson Tiller is back with his highly-anticipated studio album, Anniversary. The album comes on the five-year anniversary of his highly-acclaimed Trapsoul.

The only feature on Tiller’s newest album comes from Drake on the track “Outta Time.”

Tiller said that the inspiration for his Anniversary album came while he was digging through the archives of Trapsoul.

“I found some really dope ideas that I started five years ago,” he told fans, via Rap-Up. “And I want to present it to you guys like this. Happy anniversary.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Bryson Tiller ‘Anniversary’ Details

Album: ‘Anniversary’

Artist: Bryson Tiller

Genre: R&B/Soul

Run Time: 10 songs, 30 min 49 sec

Release Date: Friday, October 2 | ℗ 2020 RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment

Listen to Bryson Tiller ‘Anniversary’ on Spotify

To listen to Bryson Tiller ‘Anniversary’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Bryson Tiller ‘Anniversary’ on Apple Music

To listen to Bryson Tiller ‘Anniversary’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Bryson Tiller ‘Anniversary’ Tracklist

1. “Years Go By”

2. “Always Forever”

3. “I’m Ready For You”

4. “Things Change”

5. “Timeless (interlude)”

6. “Sorrows”

7. “Inhale”

8. “Outta Time” ft. Drake

9. “Keep Doing What You’re Doing”

10. “Next To You”