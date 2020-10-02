UFC 255, which is set to take place on November 21 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, has undergone a change to the main event.

According to multiple reports, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has been forced out of his matchup with flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The news was first reported by Brazilian news outlet Combate.

Garbrandt confirmed on social media that he suffered a torn bicep earlier this week and he is aiming to return in 2021.

Ahah thank you brother, fuckin tore my bicep on Monday. Title shot in 2021. — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 2, 2020

Stepping up in Garbrandt’s place will be top contender Alex Perez, who was originally set to face Brandon Moreno on the same card.

There is no word on whether Moreno will remain on the card with a new opponent or if the UFC will keep him as a potential replacement for Figueiredo or Perez moving forward.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against top contender Jennifer Maia.

With news of the latest shakeup, a look at the updated UFC 255 fight card can be seen below.

UFC 255 Fight Card

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez – for flyweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia – for women’s flyweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. opponent TBA

Ariane Lipski vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Paul Craig vs. Mauricio Rua

John Allan vs. Roman Dolidze

Jared Gooden vs. Alan Jouban

Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry

Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus